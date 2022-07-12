WGEM Sports At ten: Monday (July 11) Keokuk Chiefs Baseball Team Falls To Defeat In The IHSAA Class 3A Region 5 Semifinals And The Missouri All-Stars Hit The Diamond To Prepare For The 8th Annual Illinois-Missouri All-Star Game Set For 7:00 PM On Saturday IHSAA Baseball: Fort Madison Watches 2022 Baseball Season Come To A Close After Falling To The Wolves of Marion In Class 3A Region 5 Semi’s At Mt. Mercy

Keokuk Chiefs Watch Their 2022 Baseball Season Come To A Close At North Scott HS