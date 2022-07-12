WGEM Sports At ten: Monday (July 11) Keokuk Chiefs Baseball Team Falls To Defeat In The IHSAA Class 3A Region 5 Semifinals And The Missouri All-Stars Hit The Diamond To Prepare For The 8th Annual Illinois-Missouri All-Star Game Set For 7:00 PM On Saturday
IHSAA Baseball: Fort Madison Watches 2022 Baseball Season Come To A Close After Falling To The Wolves of Marion In Class 3A Region 5 Semi’s At Mt. Mercy
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:06 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
IHSAA Baseball
Class 3A Region 5 Semifinals
North Scott High School (Eldridge, Iowa)
(5) Keokuk Chiefs 0
(1) Assumption Knights 10 (Final)
KHS Closes Out The 2022 Season At (12-19)
Class 3A Region 5 Semifinals
Mount Mercy University
(2) Marion Wolves 12
(3) Ft. Madison Bloodhounds 2 (Final/5 Innings)
FM: Hounds Had 6 Hits & Committed 4 Errors vs. MHS (11 Hits)
MHS: Wolves Scored 7 runs In The 4th Inning
FMHS Closes Out The 2023 Season With A (19-9) Record
Prospect League Baseball
(2-3) Quincy Gems (Off Tonight)
Gems Will Host The O’Fallon Hoots On Tuesday
First Pitch Set For 6:35 PM
Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.