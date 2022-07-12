Advertisement

WGEM Sports At ten: Monday (July 11) Keokuk Chiefs Baseball Team Falls To Defeat In The IHSAA Class 3A Region 5 Semifinals And The Missouri All-Stars Hit The Diamond To Prepare For The 8th Annual Illinois-Missouri All-Star Game Set For 7:00 PM On Saturday

IHSAA Baseball: Fort Madison Watches 2022 Baseball Season Come To A Close After Falling To The Wolves of Marion In Class 3A Region 5 Semi’s At Mt. Mercy
Keokuk Chiefs Watch Their 2022 Baseball Season Come To A Close At North Scott HS
Keokuk Chiefs Watch Their 2022 Baseball Season Come To A Close At North Scott HS
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:06 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

IHSAA Baseball

Class 3A Region 5 Semifinals

North Scott High School (Eldridge, Iowa)

(5) Keokuk Chiefs 0

(1) Assumption Knights 10 (Final)

KHS Closes Out The 2022 Season At (12-19)

Class 3A Region 5 Semifinals

Mount Mercy University

(2) Marion Wolves 12

(3) Ft. Madison Bloodhounds 2 (Final/5 Innings)

FM: Hounds Had 6 Hits & Committed 4 Errors vs. MHS (11 Hits)

MHS: Wolves Scored 7 runs In The 4th Inning

FMHS Closes Out The 2023 Season With A (19-9) Record

Prospect League Baseball

(2-3) Quincy Gems (Off Tonight)

Gems Will Host The O’Fallon Hoots On Tuesday

First Pitch Set For 6:35 PM

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (July 11) Fort Madison Bloodhounds And Keokuk Chiefs Return To The IHSAA Post-Season Baseball Diamond This Evening And Western Illinois Selects A New Interim Head Baseball Coach In Macomb

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Fort Madison And Keokuk Are Back In The IHSAA Prep Baseball Post-Season Spotlight Tonight

Sports

Cardinals Kids Clinic is coming to Quincy

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WGEM Staff
The Cardinals Kids Clinic is coming to Quincy July 21 at the Blessing Baseball Field in Moorman Park.

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Sunday (July 10th, 2022) Macomb And Rushville-Industry Football Will Kick Off The 2022 Season In Bomber Country; Rushville Will Have A Chance To Return The Favor To Farmington; Unity-Payson Football Will Be On The Road vs Camp Point Central And Brown County

Updated: Jul. 10, 2022 at 11:25 PM CDT
|
By Jake Rongholt
Unity-Payson Will Be On The Road vs Brown County And Camp Point Central

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Sunday (July 10)

Updated: Jul. 10, 2022 at 11:18 PM CDT

Latest News

Play of the Week

QMG Play Of The Week Nominees For The Week Of July 10th, 2022

Updated: Jul. 10, 2022 at 11:08 PM CDT
|
By Jake Rongholt
Who Is Your QMG Play Of The Week?

Sports

QMG Play Of The Week Nominees - July 10

Updated: Jul. 10, 2022 at 11:04 PM CDT

Play of the Week

Your QMG Play Of The Week Winner Is The HTC 6-3-5 Double Play in Softball

Updated: Jul. 10, 2022 at 11:03 PM CDT
|
By Jake Rongholt
Holy Trinity Catholic Softball Fans Vote The 6-3-5 Double Play as Your QMG Play Of The Week

Sports

QMG Play Of The Week is the HTC 6-3-5 Double Play

Updated: Jul. 10, 2022 at 11:01 PM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Saturday (July 9th, 2022) Quincy and Quincy Notre Dame Football Will Kickoff Their Seasons At 10th And Jackson On August 26th; Central Lee And Fort Madison Softball Fall in Class 3A And 4A Semifinals

Updated: Jul. 9, 2022 at 11:18 PM CDT
|
By Jake Rongholt
Crosstown Showdown Kicks Off 2022 Season At Quincy Notre Dame

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (July 8)

Updated: Jul. 9, 2022 at 8:47 AM CDT