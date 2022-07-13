Adams County Board approves six more ARPA projects

QUINCY (WGEM) - The various needs of several Adams County villages will soon be met.

Adams County Board approved almost $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for six eligible projects that were all also unanimously approved by the executive committee.

The projects consist of $750,000 for the Adams County General Fund for the replacement of COVID-19 expenses from March 2020 to July 2022. Adams County Ambulance Chief John Simon said there’s a chance the county can be reimbursed for the money from Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), but it could take a long while.

The Village of Payson was approved $350,000 for a Water Tower Replacement. They have a 40,000-gallon tank that needs to be upgraded to a 100,000-gallon tank.

The Village of Clayton received $200,000 for a water main replacement. The Clayton-Camp Point Water District got $255,000 for a water tower renovation for a 500,000-gallon tank.

The County Judicial Department got $18,000 for an upgrade in computers to allow them to have access to work remotely.

The Adams County Fairgrounds was approved $250,000 for it’s water mains and restroom replacements to make its facility touchless. Like automatic hand dryers and toilets.

Board member Bret Austin said the approval of these projects is crucial because many of the villages wouldn’t be able to afford the updates in their water districts without it.

Bret said the next step is to talk to board members in the areas that haven’t reached out, to see if there are any needs the county can try to help meet.

“This is really a good distribution, to get things out in the rural areas of our community that sometimes don’t have the funding that the more urban areas have,” Austin said. “So I feel like this is a good balance. And I think everyone’s really advocated well for what they want to want to see in their areas.”

The Village of Ursa and Lima both have old wastewater treatment lagoons that need to be updated to meet a change in federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) guidelines. Austin said they will be reviewing those next.

Austin said Golden hasn’t received any county ARPA funds because they haven’t put in any applications or requests as of yet.

“We get a lot of requests, talked about a lot of things then because that’s a big part of what we do, but this is the most engaged I’ve seen the whole board in a long time, especially when they’re actively representing their areas,” Austin said.

Last month, Austin said they were looking into using ARPA money to establish a county-wide secure housing program. He said that is something they still want to pursue.

Austin said the board reached its goal. They wanted to get more applications in last month to help allocate ARPA money to areas in the community that needed it the most.

He said they now have reached a point where they have $1.2-million in request that they don’t have ARPA funds to cover.

