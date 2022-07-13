Another beautiful day, but there is some rain in the forecast

QUINCY (WGEM) - We have another spectacular morning on our hands, with full sunshine and temperatures in the 60s. With high pressure continuing to build into the Tri-States, we will have plentiful sunshine through the morning and early afternoon. By later this afternoon and evening, I am looking for a just a few scattered fair weather cumulus clouds to develop. Daytime highs will be a little hotter than yesterday. Depending on where you live in the Tri-States, highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Dew points will be a degree or two higher than yesterday, so technically that places under the “slightly humid” category. However, that comes no where close to the excessively humid conditions we had on Monday when dew points were in the 70s. Into tonight, we will have mostly clear skies becoming partly cloudy. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s. We will have pretty decent viewing conditions for July’s full moon, the Buck Moon. Fun side note: it will also be a supermoon!

Models have started to indicate that a few showers will develop overnight just to our north. Those showers will then try to move into portions of the Tri-States tomorrow morning. That does not guarantee us rain though, as the rain will have to battle a few things. First of all, forecast soundings show some dry air in the lower levels of the atmosphere though. That would lead to some of the rain evaporating before reaching the ground. Second, forcing will be weak to get and keep the showers going. That means, all in all, our rain chances tomorrow morning are definitely on the lower end. If anyone see some rain, it would be the northeastern tier of the Tri-States. Counties such as Lee (Iowa), Hancock (Illinois), McDonough (Illinois), and Schuyler (Illinois). Perhaps this could end up bringing more a long the lines of sprinkles.

