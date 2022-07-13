Advertisement

BET on Q funds more events to come to Quincy

By Charity Bell
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The ‘BET on Q’ Committee approved $18,000 to help bring events to Quincy.

Quincy Community Development Planner Jason Parrot said they approved $3,000 for the International Stinson Club to host a membership convention at the Quincy Regional Airport in September.

Parrot said they expect 70 people to come and book 45 hotel rooms.

Then, they greenlighted $15,000 for the Mississippi Valley Bee Keepers Association to host an event at the Oakley-Lindsay Center next summer.

Members from the association said they think that will draw in at least 400 people from Illinois, Missouri and Iowa.

“What this group wants to see is people coming from 50,100, 200 miles away,” Parrot said. “They come to town they visit our restaurants, they visit the bars, they visit the shops, and then they spend the night that’s an even better aspect for ‘Bet on Q’ because then you’re getting people that are coming to the city, they’re paying for the hotel rooms, they’re going all to the local businesses.”

The committee tabled an application from the little people’s golf championship for an event they hope to host next summer and encourage them to reapply with more details about their budget plans, whether they plan to include participation or admission fees and names of notable golfers that plan to attend.

Parrot said the committee doesn’t keep track of how funds are appropriated.

“The committee approves a grant, they don’t necessarily designate it for specific use,” Parrot said. “What a group would do is provide the budget for the event and say, hey. They’re asking the committee for a certain amount of money.”

