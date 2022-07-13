Birthdays and Anniversaries: July 13th, 2022
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com
Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.
WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Jack Kahs
Lisa Benge
Austin Carlton
Dave Corrigan
Mike Sorrell
Lilly Ellison
Chastity Bradley
Ethan Davidson
Angela Higgins
Larry Higgins
Conner Hobart
Jordyn Climer
Lane Wegs
Gary Moritz
Lin Stults
Jerry Shughart
Holly Stovall
Connor Dietrich
Jerry Reckers
Lori Fecht
Bentley Gabel
Diane Dabney
Ava Barner
Noah McDade
Mark Louthan
Betty Buss
Robert Duffy
Roger Duffy
Brodie Thorman
Jonathan Boyer
Gwendolyn Sparrow
ANNIVERSARIES
Robert & Roger Duffy
Michael & Richlyn Hoener
Jason & Janelle Payne
Harold & Betty Stuckwisch
Bob & Brenda Grisham
Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.