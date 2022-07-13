Advertisement

Free online training offered for sexual assault patient care

New online sexual assault training available for Iowans
New online sexual assault training available for Iowans(WGEM)
By Ryan Hill
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 3:50 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - There’s free training available through the Iowa Attorney General’s office that could better prepare you to help sexual assault survivors.

Lee and Van Buren County Rape Victim Advocacy Program coordinator Carmalitta Baum said these trainings go over recognizing the signs of sexual assault and approaching and interacting with survivors.

It’s available for not only medical officials, but law enforcement, social workers, and even civilians.

Baum said it can be hard to communicate with those who have gone through so much.

“It’s almost like if you take a vase and break it, that’s kind of what trauma does to the mind and to the situation so when you are investigating a sexual assault, it’s not going look the same as if you are investigating a robbery or some kind of theft or assault,” she said.

She said the course can teach people to take a more sensory approach when talking with survivors so they can describe what happened to them without having to relive the trauma of the attack.

Those at the Lee County Health Department say the availability of the trainings can better assist and support victims.

Community Outreach & Development Project coordinator Breanna Kramer said they have some nurses and staff in their department interested in taking the training.

“It’s really important that people in the positions to help others are able to do so and recognize those signs of trauma and recognize that this person needs some help,” she said.

Kramer said the online setting not only makes it more convenient for people but also more comfortable due to the topics being discussed.

The 4-module course will be available for three years and is listed on the University of Iowa’s Continuing Medical Education website. You can register here.

For more information you can call the Rape Victim Advocacy Program at 319-541-0963 or the Lee County Health Department at 319-372-5225 and ask for Breanna.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist found dead on U.S. 67
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
COVID-19 cases rise in the Tri-States.
COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the tri-states
An update Monday night on where the city of Quincy stands on tearing down a burned-out building...
Aldermen and neighbors want more clarity on potential building demolition
The Quincy Personnel Committee met Monday night and talked about the growing trend of working...
Four day work weeks possible for some city employees

Latest News

A historic property in Quincy is closer to becoming a recognized landmark.
Lorenzo Bull property landmark hearing
The various needs of several Adams County villages will soon be met.
Adams County Board approves six more ARPA projects
The ‘BET on Q’ Committee approved $18,000 to help bring events to Quincy.
BET on Q funds more events to come to Quincy
Lorenzo Bull property landmark hearing
Lorenzo Bull property landmark hearing