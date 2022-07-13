Free online training offered for sexual assault patient care

QUINCY (WGEM) - There’s free training available through the Iowa Attorney General’s office that could better prepare you to help sexual assault survivors.

Lee and Van Buren County Rape Victim Advocacy Program coordinator Carmalitta Baum said these trainings go over recognizing the signs of sexual assault and approaching and interacting with survivors.

It’s available for not only medical officials, but law enforcement, social workers, and even civilians.

Baum said it can be hard to communicate with those who have gone through so much.

“It’s almost like if you take a vase and break it, that’s kind of what trauma does to the mind and to the situation so when you are investigating a sexual assault, it’s not going look the same as if you are investigating a robbery or some kind of theft or assault,” she said.

She said the course can teach people to take a more sensory approach when talking with survivors so they can describe what happened to them without having to relive the trauma of the attack.

Those at the Lee County Health Department say the availability of the trainings can better assist and support victims.

Community Outreach & Development Project coordinator Breanna Kramer said they have some nurses and staff in their department interested in taking the training.

“It’s really important that people in the positions to help others are able to do so and recognize those signs of trauma and recognize that this person needs some help,” she said.

Kramer said the online setting not only makes it more convenient for people but also more comfortable due to the topics being discussed.

The 4-module course will be available for three years and is listed on the University of Iowa’s Continuing Medical Education website. You can register here.

For more information you can call the Rape Victim Advocacy Program at 319-541-0963 or the Lee County Health Department at 319-372-5225 and ask for Breanna.

