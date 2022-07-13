Advertisement

Hospital Report: July 13, 2022

WGEM Hospital Report
WGEM Hospital Report(WGEM)
By Ryan Hill
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 4:16 AM CDT
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Mary O. Woodworth, 75, of Nauvoo, IL, died July 9 at her home. Vigen Memorial Home.

Linda Sue Szawiel, 66, of Ft. Madison, IA, died July 7 at Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center in Ft. Madison, IA. Vigen Memorial Home.

Frances K. Keppner, 98 of Lewistown, Missouri passed away July 12 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois. Arnold’s Funeral Home.

Judy M. Murphy, 74 of Hannibal, MO passed away July 12 at her home. James O’Donnell Funeral Home.

Kelly Louise Rossmiller-Deege age 45, of Camp Point, IL died on July 12 in Blessing Hospital. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Duane Preston Lanchester, 89, of Quincy, IL, passed away July 11 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home

Births:

Blessing Hospital:

William Lloyd & Leeza Kay Critser of Kahoka, MO...girl

