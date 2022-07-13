Officer shoots suspect in Hancock County, Illinois

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - A police officer shot a suspect Wednesday afternoon in Hancock County, Illinois, an Illinois State Police spokesperson said.

Investigators said the shooting happened around 2 p.m. on US Route 136 at 2500E in rural Hancock County.

State Trooper Josh Korando said one suspect was shot and was transported to an area hospital. The suspect’s condition was not immediately known, but Korando said no officers were injured.

Authorities closed the road at US Route 136 and Illinois Route 61 and diverted traffic at US Route 136 and Illinois Route 94, near Carthage as they investigated.

Investigators have not shared what led up to the shooting or what crime the suspected was accused of committing.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded, including ISP, Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and Western Illinois University’s Office of Public Safety,

