Judge Adrian speaks about controversial sexual assault case

QUINCY (WGEM) - It is not often that you see a protest along with an announcement that a judge is seeking retention, but the Drew Clinton sexual assault case in Adams County is not a common one.

“Drew Clinton was not guilty of the offenses that he was charged with,” said Circuit Judge Robert Adrian.

Adrian talked about his decision at a press conference outside the Adams County Courthouse, right after announcing his campaign for retention.

Crowds gathered around him, chanting “vote no” and “rapists go to jail.”

In January, Adrian reversed his own conviction of an 18-year-old man who had been charged with criminal sexual assault. Drew Clinton had faced charges for allegedly assaulting then 16-year-old Cammy Vaughan.

The Illinois Judicial Inquiry Board filed a complaint with the Illinois Courts Commission against Judge Adrian in June, charging Adrian with conduct that is prejudicial to the administration of justice and that brings the judicial office into disrepute.

The administrative order taking Adrian off criminal cases has not been lifted.

“I would tell you that’s a small price to pay for doing what’s right and keeping an innocent person out of the Department of Corrections,” Adrian said.

Vaughan disagrees, and showed it with friends and family. They held signs in support of her at the press conference.

“Coming here and seeing him and having him talk about everything and acting like nothing’s wrong,” Vaughan said. “It was really hard just being here.”

Adrian stands firm in his belief that Clinton is not guilty.

“The Illinois Supreme Court dismissed the mandamus petition which confirmed that I did the right thing and the Appellate Court dismissed the appeal which confirmed that I did the right thing,” Adrian said.

Vaughn said she wants everyone to vote against Adrian’s retention.

“I hope everybody votes no,” Vaughn said. “He does not deserve his position at all. He does not understand what justice is.”

Back in January, Judge Adrian kicked lead trial attorney for the Adams County State’s Attorney’s Office, Josh Jones, out of the Adams County courtroom saying he couldn’t be “fair” with him after Jones ‘liked’ a Facebook post that had something to do with the case.

Adrian said he will have no problem working with Jones in the future.

Adrian will be on the ballot on November 8.

