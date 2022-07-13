Lorenzo Bull property landmark hearing

QUINCY (WGEM) - A historic property in Quincy is closer to becoming a recognized landmark.

The Quincy Preservation Committee held a public hearing for neighbors to talk about why they want to see the Lorenzo Bull House protected at 1550 Maine Street.

Commissioners said the property is significant because Lorenzo Bull provided so much support to this community.

“As far as being instrumental in starting the water department. He got the railroad here, though he was a helpful founder of the library,” Commissioner Dick Wellman said. “He just was involved in so many organizations getting them off the ground that we think that property is extremely special.”

Wellman said the next step is for this to go before the Quincy Park District Board, which owns the house, to go through with the approval of it becoming a landmark.

