Memorial Bridge reopens

The WGEM Tower Cam shows traffic on the Memorial Bridge Wednesday morning.
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Memorial Bridge reopened to traffic Wednesday morning after being closed since March 14 to continue repairs that were started last summer.

IDOT originally closed the bridge on April 23, 2021, for a $7.25 million project consisting of resurfacing the bridge deck, joint replacements and repairs, painting, structural steel repairs, and lighting replacement.

In recent weeks crews were painting the structure and working on the surface.

The bridge previously reopened on Nov. 30, 2021, to complaints from drivers who said the bridge was rougher than before construction began.

IDOT said at the time the second round of work would address the rough ride.

