QUINCY (WGEM) - The City of Quincy announced Wednesday that South 12 Street between St. Charles Drive to Cherry Lane will be closed Thursday.

Officials stated the street will be closed from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. for tree trimming.

Motorists are asked to drive carefully near the work zone and to use an alternate travel route during this time.

