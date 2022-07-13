Advertisement

Quincy woman charged with drug induced homicide and unlawful delivery pleads guilty to unlawful delivery charge

Caitlin Dietiker
Caitlin Dietiker(Adams County Sheriffs Office)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - A Quincy woman who was charged with drug induced homicide and two counts of unlawful delivery after a woman died in March of 2021 from fentanyl intoxication agreed to a guilty plea Wednesday.

According to court documents, Caitlin Dietiker, 22, pleaded guilty in Adams County Circuit Court to one count of unlawful delivery and one count of possession of a controlled substance from an unrelated case, while Judge Roger Thomson dropped a charge of drug-induced homicide and one count of unlawful delivery.

Police previously reported Dietiker was arrested February 21 after a several-month investigation revealed she had supplied 21-year-old Jillian Hogan with fentanyl that ultimately caused Hogan’s death.

