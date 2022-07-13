Rain possible but not likely

QUINCY (WGEM) - We’re going to have a couple more days of pretty pleasant summertime weather. We expect high temperatures both Thursday and Friday in the mid to upper 80s. This type of weather scenario is tough to pin down locations that will and will not get the rain. This isn’t your typical cold front, this is just minor waves in the atmosphere sliding over top of a ridge of high pressure .There is a limited potential for some isolated showers on Friday morning but it will be difficult for those showers to bring much moisture. There’s a better shot at rain on Saturday into Sunday. Sunday looks like the greatest potential for showers with a partly sunny sky and temperatures in the mid 80s.

So if I was picking a day to be outside this weekend it would be Saturday over Sunday.

Then we are still forecasting some very strong heat to roll back into the region next week, with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s.

