WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (July 13) Quincy Gems Set To Host The Hoots At QU Stadium Tonight On The Prospect League Diamond And The Blue Devils Of QHS Look Impressive On The Gridiron During 7-On-7 Passing Drills

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The (2-3) Quincy Gems will return to action on the Prospect League diamond this evening at QU Stadium. The Gems are scheduled to host the (2-2) O’Fallon Hoots between the lines with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. Quincy split a doubleheader against the Hoots, on the road, this past Sunday. The Gems won the second game of the double-dip 2-0 against the Hoots. Well check in with Prospect League Player of the Week Zack Stewart for his scouting report on tonight’s contest along with another surprise “QG Insider!”

The Quincy Blue Devils continue to put in the work during “Contact Days” on the prep gridiron at Flinn Memorial Stadium. Earlier today the “Blue and White” were going all out on both sides of the ball during “7-On-7″ passing drills. Several skill position players on offense looked like they were already in mid-season form with some solid receptions and passes turned in under the watchful eye of longtime head coach Rick Little. We’ll check in with Coach Little and get a little insight on what he expects from his wide receiving corps in 2022.

One of Quincy High’s top female golfers has received a special scholarship for the outstanding work she’s turned in both on and off the greens. We’ll have the latest from “The Gem City” on Lady Blue Devil Saya Geisendorfer.

