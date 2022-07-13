Advertisement

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (July 12) Illinois All-Stars Hit The Diamond For Their First Practice Session At QND And The Gems Rally To Post A Win Against The O’Fallon Hoots In Prospect League Action

John Wood Student-Athletes Recognized For Their Efforts In The Sports Arena And The Classroom
Quincy Manager Brad Gyorkos Leads The Gems To Face The Hoots On Tuesday
Quincy Manager Brad Gyorkos Leads The Gems To Face The Hoots On Tuesday
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Prospect League Baseball

O’Fallon Hoots 3

Quincy Gems 5

Gems Now (3-3) During The 2nd Half Of The Prospect League Season

Major League Baseball

LA Dodgers 6

Cardinals 7

STL: Albert Pujols (1-For-3) / 1R / 1BB / 1 HR In The 6th Inning

STL: Nolan Gorman (HR In The 8th Inning)

STL: Andrew Knizner (3-For-4) / 3 RBI

Cards Scored 3 Runs In The 2nd Inning & 2 Runs In The 4th

STL; Cards Had 13 Hits & 2 Errors vs. Dodgers (10 Hits)

Cards Now (48-42) On The Season

Listen To Exciting Cardinals Baseball “LIVE” On News/Talk 105 WGEM

Orioles 4

Cubs 2

CHI: Alfonso Rivas (1-For-3) / 1 RBI

CHI: Ian Happ (1-For-4) / 1R /1 RBI

CHI: 7 Hits & 1 Error vs. Baltimore

Chicago Now (34-53) On The Season

Listen To Exciting Cubs Baseball “LIVE” On ESPN SportsRadio ESPN 1440/98.9 FM

Game 1

White Sox 1

Guardians 4

Game 2

White Sox 7

Guardians 0

Chicago White Sox Now (44-42) On The Season

Tigers 7

KC Royals 5

Kansas City Now (34-53) On The Season

Padres 3

Rockies 5

Astros 6

Angels 5

Diamondbacks 0

Giants 13

Pirates 3

Marlins 2

Reds 4

Yankees 3

Phillies 3

Blue Jays 4

Boston 2

Rays 3

Brewers 6

Twins 3

