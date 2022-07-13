WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (July 12) Illinois All-Stars Hit The Diamond For Their First Practice Session At QND And The Gems Rally To Post A Win Against The O’Fallon Hoots In Prospect League Action
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Tuesday, July 12, 2022
Prospect League Baseball
O’Fallon Hoots 3
Quincy Gems 5
Gems Now (3-3) During The 2nd Half Of The Prospect League Season
Major League Baseball
LA Dodgers 6
Cardinals 7
STL: Albert Pujols (1-For-3) / 1R / 1BB / 1 HR In The 6th Inning
STL: Nolan Gorman (HR In The 8th Inning)
STL: Andrew Knizner (3-For-4) / 3 RBI
Cards Scored 3 Runs In The 2nd Inning & 2 Runs In The 4th
STL; Cards Had 13 Hits & 2 Errors vs. Dodgers (10 Hits)
Cards Now (48-42) On The Season
Orioles 4
Cubs 2
CHI: Alfonso Rivas (1-For-3) / 1 RBI
CHI: Ian Happ (1-For-4) / 1R /1 RBI
CHI: 7 Hits & 1 Error vs. Baltimore
Chicago Now (34-53) On The Season
Game 1
White Sox 1
Guardians 4
Game 2
White Sox 7
Guardians 0
Chicago White Sox Now (44-42) On The Season
Tigers 7
KC Royals 5
Kansas City Now (34-53) On The Season
Padres 3
Rockies 5
Astros 6
Angels 5
Diamondbacks 0
Giants 13
Pirates 3
Marlins 2
Reds 4
Yankees 3
Phillies 3
Blue Jays 4
Boston 2
Rays 3
Brewers 6
Twins 3
