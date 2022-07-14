$15 million bond on Missouri Primary Ballot for Clark County Water

KAHOKA, MISSOURI (WGEM) - The Missouri Primary Election is just three weeks away and voters will be asked to approve a $15-million bond to improve the Clark County Water Supply District.

With one booster station awaiting repairs and others in need of backup tanks, Clark County Water District Manager Dan Dover says this bond would allow the public water supply to function properly and give the Clark County Water Supply District some funds to dip into should emergencies arise.

“Just having that capacity in place for future needs, it’s very important,” Dover said. “I mean, you can’t wait until the very last minute for something to break or go wrong and not have a plan in place.”

Officials said when it’s up and running to par, you may not take the time to think about how the system could be improved.

The Clark County Water Supply District has been taking preventative measures to ensure all its systems are set up for success in the case of an emergency.

Dover is now asking voters to help replenish that emergency fund.

“We have did a lot of projects in the past couple years and exhausted our current bonding,” Dover said. “We need to replenish it, that is the whole reason for the bond issue.”

The Revere Booster Station services Clark County and has definitely served its purpose. There’s rusting on it from being built in 1980 and should be receiving an upgrade by May of 2023.

Officials said should voters agree on the bond, the Water District would receive money through a lending agency and pay all funds back through the regular water rates that customers pay.

Clark County Water Plant Chief Operator Grant Kennedy said voting yes on the bond would not just mean helping you and your family, but it would be helping your neighboring communities.

“By providing these bonds it provides the backup power so that if they’re system fails in a storm where we may not, we would have the power to provide that drinking water in a safe drinking water system,” Kennedy said.

While this affects Clark County heavily, the bond decision will also be on the ballots of Lewis, Knox and Scotland Counties as Clark County Water lends its services to neighboring communities.

For sample ballots and more information on the Missouri Primary Election, click here.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.