Ameren Missouri expands utility fund

RALLS COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - With inflation on the rise, more and more people are finding themselves in need of energy assistance to get through the summer bills.

That’s why Ameren Missouri donated an extra one million dollars to the Clean Slate Fund.

The program helps eligible Missourians clear past-due balances on electric bills so they can continue to keep cool and safe.

The Clean Slate Program includes several eligibility criteria:

The customer needs to have a household income up to 300% of the federal poverty level

The customer needs to pay 10% of the past-due balance

The customer needs to be experiencing financial hardship and have an active Ameren Missouri electric account that is past due/needs reconnection

Funds are dispersed with the help of community action agencies, such as NECAC.

NECAC public relations officer Brent Engel said the program boost is good news for those who are struggling.

“This program really benefits people who are in need because they’re able to eliminate their past due bills and start all over again and that’s really something that right now people need,” said Engel.

He said this program is vital in times like today with inflation causing a pinch on many people’s wallets.

“This is great news right now because inflation is at an all time high, at least in the last 40 years, and people are struggling out there, especially with their energy costs,” Engel said. “Not only fuel, but also their household utilities.”

Ameren Missouri officials agreed, including vice president of customer experience Tara Oglesby, who said the program ultimately can help keep people safe.

“We hope to alleviate some of the financial strain many families are currently navigating while helping them stay cool and safe in the summer heat,” she said.

Interested customers are urged to apply quickly before funding runs out.

Engel said for those in need of assistance in Missouri who are not Ameren customers can still access funding through the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program.

You can find out more information by contacting your local NECAC office or by clicking here.

