Beneficial rain potential looks unlikely Friday

QUINCY (WGEM) - Temperatures will be seasonably warm for the next four days or so, that will take us through the weekend. We can expect daytime high temperatures in the mid 80s to near 90. There is a warm up that is still in store for next week with daytime high temperatures ranging from the low 90s to the mid 90s. At this time it does not appear that we will reach heat Advisory criteria. Turning our focus toward the potential for rain we will start off Friday with some cloud cover and a couple of scattered showers that ride through the area and should exit by noon. We should see some sunshine Friday afternoon then another shot and some scattered showers and thunderstorms after 8 PM. Saturday cloud cover to start your day but that should break away to a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky for Saturday afternoon and we should stay dry Saturday. Our next shot at rain gets here on Sunday early in the morning. We are seeing some indications that the shower and thunderstorm complex that would be approaching the region on Sunday may slide mainly to the south of the Tri-State area focusing its energy and beneficial rainfall on central Missouri.

