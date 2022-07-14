Advertisement

Fire damages Branson’s Dutton Theater

Branson Fire and Rescue worked a two alarm fire at the Dutton Theater
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 12:27 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters worked a two alarm fire at a Branson theater. Firefighters responded to a report of a commercial structure fire at the Dutton Theater on West 76 Country Boulevard just before 7:00 Wednesday night.

Firefighters discovered a trash can burned with fire extending upwards in a wooden chase around a support beam. The fire then traveled across the ceiling of the lobby and extended up towards the roof. Firefighters were able to contain the fire at this point.

With smoke and flames reported upon arrival, a second alarm was initiated bringing additional resources from the Western Taney County Fire Protection District and the Southern Stone County Fire Protection District. Also on scene was the Taney County Ambulance District and Branson Police.

The fire has been determined to be accidental in nature. Fire damage was contained to the front corner of the building and above the lobby ceiling, with smoke damage throughout the building.

No one was hurt. The Dutton’s had been on a short summer break and therefore there were no guests in the building at the time the fire was reported. Two employees had left the building around 5:30 pm.

The fire department worked with the Dutton Family to secure the building and to work through the start of an action plan to get them back in business as soon as possible.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

