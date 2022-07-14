Advertisement

ISP: Suspect held deputy at gunpoint in squad car before officers shot him

By WGEM Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) - The Illinois State Police released new information Thursday regarding an officer-involved shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon in Hancock, County, resulting in the death of the suspect.

ISP reported that the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a suspicious person in a rural part of the county around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

According to ISP, during an interaction with deputies, the suspect entered a patrol car and held the deputy at gunpoint. The deputy then got out of the patrol car and fired at the suspect. Police said the suspect then drove away in the patrol car as a second deputy arrived.

ISP stated after a short pursuit gunfire was exchanged between the deputies and the suspect near US Route 136 and Hancock County Road 2500 East.

According to an ISP report, the subject was shot and was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later.

No officers were injured in the incident.

Illinois State Police and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office have repeatedly refused multiple requests by WGEM News for an interview.

