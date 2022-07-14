Advertisement

Judge again denies Steve Bannon bid to delay his trial next week

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon speaks in this file photo. A judge denied Bannon's...
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon speaks in this file photo. A judge denied Bannon's effort to delay his criminal contempt trial.(Source: CNN/Pool/file)
By ERIC TUCKER
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday again denied a request from Steve Bannon to delay his criminal contempt trial, saying he was confident a fair and impartial jury could be seated despite the extensive media coverage of the onetime adviser to former President Donald Trump.

U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols had earlier in the week rejected a bid by Bannon’s lawyers to delay his trial, which is scheduled to start Monday with jury selection. He made a similar ruling Thursday, turning aside concerns from Bannon’s lawyers about a CNN report set to air on the eve of trial and what they said were prejudicial comments made during a hearing this week by the House committee investigating the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

“I am cognizant of current concerns about publicity and bias and whether we can seat a jury that is going to be appropriate and fair, but as I said before, I believe the appropriate course is to go through the voir dire process,” Nichols said, referring to the questioning of individual jurors before they are selected. “And I have every intention of getting a jury that is appropriate, fair and unbiased.”

The Jan. 6 panel's central findings criticize the actions of Donald Trump. (CNN, @BGONTHESCENE, BRENDAN GUTENSCHWAGER, YOUTUBE, HOUSE TV, WISH)

Should that not happen, he said, the court will simply start the process over.

Bannon is charged in Washington’s federal court with defying a subpoena from the Jan. 6 committee that sought his records and testimony. Bannon was indicted in November on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress, one month after the Justice Department received a congressional referral. Each count carries a minimum of 30 days of jail and as long as a year behind bars.

He previously argued that his testimony is protected by Trump’s claim of executive privilege.

A lawyer for Bannon told the committee in a letter over the weekend that Bannon was now prepared to testify after Trump issued his own letter saying he would waive any claim of executive privilege.

Though such a professed willingness to testify won’t erase the criminal charges Bannon faces, Nichols left open the possibility that the letters could be referenced at trial, saying the information was “at least potentially relevant” to Bannon’s defense.

The judge mused earlier Thursday that Bannon could argue that he believed the committee’s dates for compliance with the subpoena were malleable and flexible — an argument prosecutors say is belied by the facts and the law.

“The crime of default (with regard to a subpoena) is complete at the time,” prosecutor Amanda Vaughn said.

_____

Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hancock County officer involved shooting
Officer shoots suspect in Hancock County, Illinois
Police say the bodies of a man and three kids were recovered at a pond where relatives say...
Bodies of missing man, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond
Caitlin Dietiker
Quincy woman charged with drug induced homicide and unlawful delivery pleads guilty to unlawful delivery charge
Motorcyclist found dead on U.S. 67
Judge Adrian shares thoughts on controversial sexual assault case
Judge Adrian speaks about controversial sexual assault case

Latest News

President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid address the media following their...
Biden, Lapid agree to stop Iran nuke program, differ on how
A U.S. Treasury check is pictured in this Oct. 22, 2014 photo. Social Security recipients could...
Social Security checks could grow by about $175 a month, advocacy group says
The flag-draped casket bearing the remains of Hershel W. “Woody” Williams is carried by joint...
Congress honors last WWII Medal of Honor recipient with rare salute
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom...
Character witnesses testify in support of WNBA’s Griner
This photo provided by Hampton County Detention Center shows Alex Murdaugh.
Disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh charged with murder in deaths of wife and son