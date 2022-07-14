Keokuk City Council takes first steps to create new homeless shelter

KEOKUK (WGEM) - The city of Keokuk is taking its first steps in potentially building a new homeless shelter.

In their meeting last week, the city council passed its first reading regarding a location for a potential shelter.

That’s the first step in categorizing homeless shelters under a special use permit in Keokuk, allowing them to be more commercially operated.

Community Development Director Pam Broomhall said this is needed to support the homeless population.

“I believe our homeless population for them to have some place to go to get a good meal, to get some good rest, and possibly get them up on their feet and in a better direction,” Broomhall said.

The city council needs to pass two more ordinances regarding procedures, operations and locations of a potential shelter in order for one to be built.

The second ordinance will be brought up at the next Keokuk Council meeting on July 21.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.