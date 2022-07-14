Advertisement

Motorcyclist found dead on U.S. 67 identified

By Anna Brandon
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MACOMB (WGEM) - The McDonough County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released the name of a motorcyclist who died this week in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 67 in McDonough County.

Sheriff Nick Petitgout reported Sydney W. Geist, 69, of New London, Ohio, was found dead at the scene of the crash on Tuesday shortly after 2 p.m.

On Tuesday Sheriff Petitgout reported there was a call to 911 about an accident on U.S. 67 and Ina Road. When the local Lifeguard Ambulance, Industry/Littleton Fire Department and the McDonough Sheriff’s Office arrived, they found the rider deceased in the east ditch.

The witness stated that a motorcycle had ran off the roadway and struck a ditch on the east side of the highway.

