Public forum to be held for two airline proposals for Quincy Regional Airport

By Charity Bell
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - We now know two airlines have presented offers to the Quincy Regional Airport to have their aircrafts bring you to Chicago and St. Louis.

However, Quincy Aeronautics Committee members said they’re concerned about how that will affect who determines which services the airport provides.

Interim Director Gabriel Hanafin, said right now airplanes with two engines fly out of the Quincy Regional Airport.

The two proposals before the board only offer single-engine airplanes.

Hanafin said the differences between single-engine and double-engine aircrafts won’t impact your flight safety, as pilots are highly trained for both.

“Pilots of twin engines are highly trained on how to fly on one engine and fly single engine aircraft if, by chance, very rare, it happens but if by chance the engine went out, they still have plenty of gliding power,” Hanafin said. “It’s not all doom and gloom, the moment they lose an engine, but a double A twin engine gives out extra cushion.”

But Hanafin said it will make a difference on the board’s veto power over which planes they can accept in the future.

“It’s definitely a concern, I think for the city. And that’s why we’re really eager to hear from the public to see how they value the number of engines on the aircraft,” Hanafin said. “I know that in years past that that’s one thing that made Cape Air so attractive to the public was they were offering a twin-engine service.”

Hanafin said the next step is to hold a public forum where representatives from each airline can be present.

He said they haven’t set a date yet, but hope to schedule it for a Monday night before the Quincy City Council meeting.

Hanafin said August 19th is their deadline to make a decision and report their recommendation.

Until then, Cape Air is required to keep servicing the airport until another airline replaces them.

