Quincy Park Board appointed new board member

By Charity Bell
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - After more than an hour of deliberation, the Quincy Park Board voted to appoint Jeff VanCamp to fill a vacant seat on their board.

VanCamp sat on the park board between 2011 and 2015. He said the park district is important for Quincy’s present and future because it’s a great place for locals to enjoy and it attracts people to the area with different events.

While on the board, he said he hopes to partner with more businesses in the private sector.

“Maybe with some businesses and with some other governmental agencies. The park district can’t do everything. But I think when we partner with some other people, we can certainly do a lot more than we’re doing now,” VanCamp said.

President of the Quincy Park Board John Frankenhoff said VanCamp’s term will end April 2023.

