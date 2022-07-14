Quincy Park District approves Lorenzo Bull House to become a landmark

QUINCY (WGEM) - The historic Lorenzo Bull House is even closer to becoming a landmark in Quincy.

This update comes after the Quincy Park District, which owns the property, unanimously voted to approve the Friends of The Lorenzo Bull House’s application for the designation.

“It’s a big status thing,” Friends of the Lorenzo Bull House Board Vice President, Hollis Axelrod said. “And it will help us get grants and it’ll be easier for us to hold fundraisers and be people’s tours. And it’s just a big boost for the entire community.”

Friends of The Lorenzo Bull House also presented the board with an $18,000 check at Wednesday night’s meeting. They said the Parker and Bull family had a hand in founding the park district as we know it, more than 130 years ago.

“We just had our first major fundraiser, which enabled us to give a check to the park district, which is very exciting, because our fundraiser was just so much more successful than we even imagined,” Axelrod said. “It gave us a real boost that so many people, we had 200 people come to our fundraiser and it made us just so thrilled that so many people care about this home.”

“The house has always been part of the park district but it really has the beginnings of the park district tied to it as well,” Quincy Park Board Vice President Barb Holthaus said. “So it’s history as well as an important piece of our history as a community.”

Axelrod said the next step is for the application to go before the city council in August, where they would decide whether it would officially become a landmark.

