Shelby County builds a community garden

Shelby County, Missouri (WGEM) - University of Missouri extension site in Shelbyville partnered with FFA member’s from North Shelby High School to build a community garden.

Carrie Elsen is with the University of Missouri extension office in Shelbyville. She is a county engagement specialist in nutrition and health.

“Community gardens are like a three fold for the community,” Elsen said. “One it provides nutritious meals or vegetables. Then it provides physical activity. And then socialization within the communities.”

FFA members, Evie Jones and Miley Bender, have been working and tending to the garden.

Elsen said that the goal of this project is to promote healthy living and give back to the community.

“It’s really awesome,” Jones said. “Just being able to know I can help other people in need and even just showing them a little bit what I do as an FFA member.”

“There’s people around who can’t get these foods that they need cause they may not just have the money or anything and they can just come here and get it for free whenever they need it,” Bender said.

Elsen has been working with Jones and Bender to ensure they can provide those healthy options to the community.

“We’ve had individuals come and pick the herbs,” Elsen said. “We’ve had individuals come and pick various fruits through out. And the socialization aspect of watching something grow is definitely some of the impacts we’re already seeing.”

They’re hoping to have more community gardens like this built in the future.

Macon Electric, Shelby County Commissioners, the extension office, and local volunteers were able to fund this community garden project through grants and donations.

