Some rain in the forecast, but no washouts

By Whitney Williams
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - A remnant frontal boundary has been draped near the area this morning. This boundary helped to generate a few spotty showers and thunderstorms just outside of the Tri-States. Those showers just barely missed counties such as McDonough and Schuyler. So today will be a dry day, with plenty of sunshine to enjoy yet again. Daytime highs for those on the Missouri side of the Tri-States will warm up to 90°/91° today. Those in Lee County, Iowa, and on the Illinois side will not be as hot. Mid to upper 80s are expected. Places such as Macomb and Mount Sterling will be in the mid 80s. Places such as Quincy and Pittsfield will be in the upper 80s. We will get a slight increase in humidity today. Therefore, heat index values later this afternoon will be low 90s. By tonight, we will have mostly clear skies with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

