South Shelby Schools are getting an expansion

Shelby County, Missouri (WGEM) - Students that attend the South Shelby Schools can expect to see a new area to learn coming this fall.

The school is installing a brand new track and football field. This project started back in April, but the school has been waiting to make these upgrades for over 15 years.

School officials say that this isn’t just a benefit for the sports teams, but for all the students that attend their school.

“To be able to be on it everyday with kids at all grade levels is huge,” Shelby County School Superintendent Troy Clawson said. “When we weigh the pros and cons of weather to take on a project like this we saw the benefit for all of our kids, not just our sports teams, and that was a big deciding factor.”

Teachers here are excited to have more places to take the students to learn and play.

“Our P.E teacher will be able to take the kids outside and do P.E. classes,” said elementary school Principal Katie Steves. “Our guidance counselor does a lot of activities outside for guidance class. It just basically extends our learning and growing space.”

Construction is projected to be completed before school starts in August.

