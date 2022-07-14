Advertisement

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (July 13) Illinois All-Stars Preparing To Face The Missouri All-Stars On The Diamond While Also Gearing Up For The “Next Chapter” In Their Lives Plus QU Hawks Offensive Tackle BJ Wilson Now In The National Spotlight

Missouri-Illinois All-Star Baseball Game Set For Saturday At 7:00 PM In Hannibal
Illinois All-Stars Prepare To Face The Missouri All-Stars On The Diamond Along With New Life...
Illinois All-Stars Prepare To Face The Missouri All-Stars On The Diamond Along With New Life Challenges
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 12:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The 8th Annual Missouri-Illinois All-Star Baseball Game is on tap this weekend in Hannibal. The game will once again feature 50 of the top prep baseball players from across the Tri-States in action at historic Clemens Field, for what might be for some, the final time with family and friends watching from the stands. For The Illinois squad, while they’re practicing this week focused on trying to beat the squad from the “Show Me State”, many of the players are also preparing for exciting new chapters in their lives as well. WGEM’s Jake Rongholt has more details from “The Ferd” on the Quincy Notre Dame campus.

In college football news and notes, Quincy University offensive tackle BJ Wilson has been thrust in the national sports spotlight for all the right reasons. earlier today, the East – West Shrine Bowl announced their Shrine Bowl 1000 list and Wilson was one of only 29 Division II players on that coveted list. We’ll have more details...

