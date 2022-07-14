Wisconsin abortion providers partner with Planned Parenthood of Illinois

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Planned Parenthood of Illinois is now working alongside employees from Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin to help provide services for patients in one of the many states with an abortion ban. Physicians, nurses, and other staff are already traveling to a clinic in Waukegan, Illinois several days a week to meet the demand for abortion patients.

Planned Parenthood opened the Waukegan facility, about 20 minutes from the Wisconsin border, in 2020 in anticipation of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin was forced to suspend abortion services immediately after the ruling. PPIL President and CEO Jennifer Welch explained Planned Parenthood locations in Illinois have seen ten times the number of patients from Wisconsin since the Dobbs decision nearly three weeks ago.

While Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin is currently blocked from providing abortions, Welch said Wisconsin residents can receive safe and legal care in Illinois. Welch stressed that abortion restrictions and bans only make it harder for people to access essential reproductive health care where they live.

“We wish Wisconsin patients didn’t have to travel for care,” Welch said. “Fortunately, trained medical professionals from Wisconsin are providing the care patients need and Illinois has the space to accommodate the increase in staff and patients.”

Planned Parenthood leaders from Wisconsin said Thursday morning that abortion was extremely limited and heavily restricted in the state before the Supreme Court decision. PPWI President and CEO Tanya Atkinson said the call volume for abortions in Wisconsin has doubled and her facilities are referring all patients out of state for care.

Atkinson said she is grateful for the dedicated patient services team doing everything they can to meet the growing patient demand. She noted that many of the patients were already struggling before they were challenged with trying to find abortion providers.

“They’re struggling with poverty, or trauma, or abuse, the devastation of an unexpected pregnancy complication, or simply the complexities of traveling outside of the state for the first time to access essential health care,” Atkinson said. “So, this all is a very new and very frightening territory for patients.”

Dr. Allie Linton is the Associate Medical Director for Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin. She is one of the providers commuting to Illinois to provide abortion care while also serving as an OB/GYN in Wisconsin. Linton said the Supreme Court’s decision is terrifying and breathtaking for providers and patients who need to access critical health care services.

“The patients I see who have abortions are your friends, your family, your neighbors, and member of our community,” Linton said. “And they deserve access to safe, timely medical care.”

Meanwhile, Illinois Right to Life Executive Director Amy Gehrke said it’s no surprise Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin and Illinois are partnering to bring more women to Illinois, “so the abortion giant can profit from the deaths of their children.”

“This is particularly tragic because Gov. Pritzker, with the help of Planned Parenthood, Personal PAC, and their friends in the Illinois legislature, have made abortion incredibly dangerous for women in our state,” Gehrke said. “Illinois abortion law is completely out of step with mainstream public opinion on abortion.”

Illinois Right to Life, Illinois Citizens for Life, and Illinois Family Action endorsed Sen. Darren Bailey (R-Xenia) in the Republican primary for governor. Most Democratic leaders in Springfield are criticizing Bailey’s stance on abortion due to the fact that he would not allow abortion in cases of rape or incest. The Pritzker campaign argues Bailey’s beliefs are a danger to women and girls in Illinois and neighboring states.

The Planned Parenthood partnership news comes as a 10-year-old rape survivor from Ohio was forced to travel to Indiana to receive abortion care. Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, another high-profile Republican, said he wants to investigate the doctor who performed the abortion for the young girl and challenge their medical license.

“As more and more states implement dangerous anti-abortion legislation, it is essential that Illinois remains an island for reproductive freedom,” said Pritzker campaign Press Secretary Eliza Glezer. “Voters need an answer from Darren Bailey: does he stand with protecting doctors or with the man who sexually abused a 10-year-old? We deserve to know just how far Bailey is willing to go to restrict women’s rights in Illinois.”

