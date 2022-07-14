WIU to take campus building offline following 22′-23′ school year

MACOMB (WGEM) - Over the years, Western Illinois University has taken some buildings offline, and in some cases demolished them.

This is attributed directly to high deferred maintenance costs. The same scenario is taking shape with Tillman Hall.

WIU Assistant Vice President for Facilities Management Troy Rhoads says Tillman Hall will be taken offline following the spring 2023 semester.

He said WIU has $500 million in deferred maintenance costs with Tillman alone carrying a large chunk of that.

“We estimate to renovate the building would be about $30 million,” Rhoads said. “We have an excess of $12 million in deferred maintenance on this structure alone, and there are a number of key systems that are beyond end of life.”

Rhoads said everything from the buildings masonry, windows, doors as well as the roof are in need of replacement.

Recently WIU had to make elevator repairs to the building which Rhoads said costed $20,000. Additionally, HVAC repairs costed between $80,000 to $100,000.

Rhoads said taking Tillman Hall offline is a matter of keeping resources that can be maintained.

“It comes to a point where we have to focus our resources on fewer buildings so that we can do a better job of taking care of those buildings rather than spreading those resources out and doing less extensive work in those structures,” Rhoads said.

North Quad (Tanner Hall, Henninger Hall, Bayliss Hall) dormitories have been offline for the last several years, but have been kept in use by housing students who needed to quarantine during the pandemic.

Rhoads said it is a possibility for Tillman Hall to have a different purpose in the future.

Tillman Hall is home to different science departments and the school’s visual production (photography) center.

Assistant Vice President of Marketing and Media Relations Darcie Shinberger said the move could put students and staff in a much more reasonable building. While it is unfortunate, it’s being done in the best interest of the students and staff.

“We want to make sure that our facilities are operating under the best possible conditions, and our students will be taken care of, our faculty and staff will be taken care of,” Shinberger said.

Currently it is unknows as to what will happen to Tillman Hall following the 2023 school year.

Rhoads said a meeting next year will determine the fate of the building.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.