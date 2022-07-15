988 hotline set to launch Saturday

QUINCY (WGEM) - Getting access to mental health help is about to get much easier especially for those in crisis as a new national mental health hotline will go online Saturday.

Those who dial 988 will automatically be connected to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Those at local mental health organizations see this as a step in the right direction.

Transitions of Western Illinois Development Director Barbara Chapin said she hopes people treat the hotline like 911 as it it short and easy to remember.

“I think the same is going to be true for this system, for 988, that people will very quickly know how to access help in a mental health emergency,” Chapin said.

She said the 988 system is relying on states to develop crisis services to back them up and while Chapin said it’s a work in progress, they are excited because it will help establish a crisis care network that they haven’t had in the past.

Quincy Police Department Sergeant Erica Scott said officers respond to at least 650 mental health incidents every year. She said the new hotline could help free up police resources.

She said officers are trained to recognize signs of a mental health crisis and de-escalation but some may be afraid to reach out to them for help.

“Sometimes people are afraid to reach out for help or call the police because they don’t want the police response to their home because they are afraid of that stigma of being mentally ill so this provides that confidential avenue that they can take, dialing the 988 number and talking to someone confidentially and it’s not as public,” Scott said.

Scott said it would allow social workers or mental health professionals to respond to a crisis and connect those in need to follow-up services, and request EMS personnel if the person is a danger to themselves, or others.

Chapin reminds people that there are always local mental health resources available as well, such as Transitions, Blessing Health, Quincy Medical Group, Clarity Health and many more across the region.

You can contact Transitions at 217-222-1166

