Advertisement

Birthdays and Anniversaries: July 16th, 2022

By Quentin Wells
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.

WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Brent Clingingsmith

Bill Dietrich

Bob Wood

Charlotte Waterkotte

Bradley Mowen

Janet Allen

Robyn Martin

Sarah Kurfman

Trey Hill

Debbie Hill

Paul Perrigo

Delyla Pratt

Ryan Fierge

Travis Heinze

Tucker Stevens

Yvonne Smith

Wes Raney

ANNIVERSARIES

Cody & Taylor Blessing

Frank & Beth Cash

Larry & Joann Spurgeon

Jim & Lawana Goehl

Tony & Trudy Cetta

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: July 15th, 2022

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.comPlease have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: July 15, 2022

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: July 15, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: July 14th, 2022

Updated: Jul. 14, 2022 at 7:12 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.comPlease have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: July 14, 2022

Updated: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:14 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: July 14, 2022

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: July 13th, 2022

Updated: Jul. 13, 2022 at 7:34 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.comPlease have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: July 13, 2022

Updated: Jul. 13, 2022 at 4:16 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: July 13, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: July 12th, 2022

Updated: Jul. 12, 2022 at 7:21 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: July 12, 2022

Updated: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:17 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: July 12, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: July 11th, 2022

Updated: Jul. 11, 2022 at 7:12 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: July 10th, 2022

Updated: Jul. 11, 2022 at 7:10 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com