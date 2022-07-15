Birthdays and Anniversaries: July 16th, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.

WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Brent Clingingsmith

Bill Dietrich

Bob Wood

Charlotte Waterkotte

Bradley Mowen

Janet Allen

Robyn Martin

Sarah Kurfman

Trey Hill

Debbie Hill

Paul Perrigo

Delyla Pratt

Ryan Fierge

Travis Heinze

Tucker Stevens

Yvonne Smith

Wes Raney

ANNIVERSARIES

Cody & Taylor Blessing

Frank & Beth Cash

Larry & Joann Spurgeon

Jim & Lawana Goehl

Tony & Trudy Cetta

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.