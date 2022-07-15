Cubs being sued by Federal Government over wheelchair accessibility after Wrigley renovations

CHICAGO (25 News Now) - The United States Attorney’s office filed a lawsuit Thursday against the Chicago Cubs. The lawsuit alleges the team neglected to construct ADA compliant wheelchair accessible seating when Wrigley Field underwent massive renovations from 2014 through 2019.

The lawsuit filed by the Northern District of Illinois said the team “failed to ensure that recent additions and alterations at Wrigley Field were appropriately accessible to individuals with disabilities , including people who use wheelchairs, as required by the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

The project known as “The 1060 Project” renovated many parts of the bleacher and lower grandstand seating areas.

“The Cubs rebuilt much of Wrigley Field and had ample opportunity – and a significant ADA obligation – to incorporate wheelchair seating and other accessible elements into the updated facility,” said John R. Lausch, Jr., United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office remains committed to ensuring equal accessibility for individuals with disabilities.”

The lawsuit seeks monetary relief as well as “declaratory and injunctive.”

