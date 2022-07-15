Marion County Commissioner appointed to national committee

QUINCY (WGEM) - Marion County Presiding Commissioner David Lomax has been appointed to the National Association of Counties (NACo) Justice and Public Safety (JPS) Steering Committee.

Lomax was elected Presiding Commissioner in Marion County Missouri in 2018 and is currently seeing re-election.

According to Lomax, prior to his service to the Marion County Commission, hew orked for over 25 years as a water treatment engineer in addition to serving as a police officer, paramedic, volunteer firefighter and emergency management staff member.

NACo’s Justice and Public Safety Steering Committee has jurisdiction over the organization’s policies on all matters pertaining to criminal justice and public safety systems, including criminal justice planning, law enforcement, courts, corrections, homeland security, community crime prevention, juvenile justice and delinquency prevention, emergency management, fire prevention and control and civil disturbance.

