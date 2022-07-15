Advertisement

Hannibal Airbnb expanding to build new event space

By Rebecca Duffy
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Charlie Phillips and his wife Laurel took on a big project in 2018 when they turned a dilapidated home into an Airbnb called the Quarry House.

They are back getting their hands dirty again as they transform the outdoor space behind the building.

They plan to turn that into a new event space featuring a stage, courtyard, pavilion, and patio.

“I really think it’ll drive business and bring numbers and bring people, not only to Hannibal but to the south side,” Charlie said.

They want to hold events like weddings and private concerts in the space.

“The courtyard would be great for you know, dancing, and dining and so forth but we really wanted to provide something on the south side of Hannibal that is very, very elegant but very affordable,” Charlie said.

Charlie plans to open a bar inside of a cave he discovered on the property as well.

Entrepreneurship Specialist with the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council Maria Kuhns said their expansion can impact the surrounding area.

“Hopefully drawing more people not only into the downtown region but along 79 and the south side area, so hopefully that has a lot of different benefits for many of our businesses downtown,” Kuhns said.

Kuhns said the Quarry House has been a great addition for the south side of the city.

“They have turned it into something that is an excellent business for our community and for them and so it’s just been a pleasure,” Kuhns said.

Charlie said they will be able to host small events like weddings or reunions in about 2 months.

He said he wants to finish the whole project in October, but the labor shortage could push that back to spring of 2023.

