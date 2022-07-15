Advertisement

High speed internet access installation ongoing in rural Marion County

High speed internet access expansion underway in rural Marion County
High speed internet access expansion underway in rural Marion County(WGEM)
By Blake Sammann
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT
MARION COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - More households in Marion County are getting a high speed internet connection as crews continue to lay down a fiber network.

Chariton Valley officials said their crews are still in the process of connecting 300 to 500 rural homes in this latest push funded by the county’s American Rescue Plan Act dollars.

Chariton Valley President and CEO Kirby Underberg said having a strong, steady internet connection can change lives.

“Honestly it’s a game changer for rural residents to be able to engage in telemedicine, online learning, work from home,” Underberg said. “People now have the chance to move back into the rural communities and have jobs anywhere in the world.”

There are a number of state grant programs encouraging companies to expand access to underserved areas.

Underberg said they are also applying for every available state grant available.

