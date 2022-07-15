Advertisement

Local mom partners with Red Cross to organize blood drive


Kala Breder (left) says she would not be alive today without the 32 units of blood she got while undergoing surgery to repair a postpartum hemorrhage two years ago.(WGEM)
By Blake Sammann
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Kala Breder said she knows just how important blood donations can be.

Suffering a postpartum hemorrhage two years ago, she said she needed 32 units of blood to stay alive.

After becoming a regular donor, she organized a blood drive Friday to mark the anniversary of her own massive transfusion.

Breder said anyone who can donate blood, should consider it, as even a small bit can make a world of difference.

“If I hadn’t received 32 units, I wouldn’t be standing here so even just one single unit can save a life,” Breder said. “32 people donated and brought a mom back home to her three kids.”

Breder said this is something she is planning on doing for years to come.

