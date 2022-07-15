Local mom partners with Red Cross to organize blood drive
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Kala Breder said she knows just how important blood donations can be.
Suffering a postpartum hemorrhage two years ago, she said she needed 32 units of blood to stay alive.
After becoming a regular donor, she organized a blood drive Friday to mark the anniversary of her own massive transfusion.
Breder said anyone who can donate blood, should consider it, as even a small bit can make a world of difference.
“If I hadn’t received 32 units, I wouldn’t be standing here so even just one single unit can save a life,” Breder said. “32 people donated and brought a mom back home to her three kids.”
Breder said this is something she is planning on doing for years to come.
Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.