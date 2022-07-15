Advertisement

More Rain Expected This Weekend

After a wet start to Friday, around a half an inch to an inch of rain remains possible Saturday night into Sunday.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After much of the Tri-States saw anywhere from a half an inch of rain to an inch of rain Friday morning, more rain is expected into the weekend.

A weak area of low pressure is sliding across the Missouri-Iowa border, and will slowly continue moving South through the weekend. An upper level high pressure system nearby will inject some dry air into the region on Saturday, allowing for more dry time. Despite the dry time, skies will feature abundant cloud cover with high temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 80′s. If the sun peaks out some more, a few 90 degree readings will not be impossible.

By Saturday late afternoon and evening, more moisture will surge into the region ahead of an approaching thunderstorm complex which will bring the potential for widespread rainfall. There may be some thunderstorms embedded with some gusty winds, but the overall severe threat is low. The heaviest rain totals will likely fall in the Southern/Southeastern Counties.

Behind this system, conditions will dry out by Sunday evening and then another big time warm up is in store for the upcoming week.

