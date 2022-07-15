Advertisement

New Taylor emergency siren up and running

Taylor emergency siren up and running(WGEM)
By Blake Sammann
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TAYLOR, Mo. (WGEM) - The community of Taylor, Missouri, now has a new way to alert its residents in case of an emergency.

Marion County presiding commissioner David Lomax said their new warning siren is now up and running.

Powered by a solar panel, Lomax said the siren’s radio is linked into the NECOMM Center just north of Hannibal.

But he said weather alerts aren’t the only warning the siren is capable of.

“It also has voice capabilities, so if we had a HAZMAT incident and they needed to broadcast, ‘Stay in your home, close your windows,’ they can broadcast that,” he said. “It is also mobile activatable from the fire chief’s command vehicle.”

Lomax said purchasing and installation cost the county $21,500, but most of that will be paid back through a grant.

