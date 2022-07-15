Advertisement

QFD to resume business inspections

By Logan Williams
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Fire Department is set to resume its business building inspections after a few weeks of delays.

The inspections happen every other year and look for common fire hazards such as improperly used extension cords, combustible objects near appliances, uninspected fire extinguishers, and more.

Firefighters say they usually start the inspections in May, but were held up in part because of the cyberattack against the city.

“We’re also in the process of transitioning our incident reporting system, which includes the inspection side of stuff,” said Deputy Chief Steve Salrin with the Quincy Fire Department. “That transition kind of got slowed down with that cyberattack too so... we’re making some progress there finally so we’re moving forward.”

He said the inspections help lower the number of building fires which keeps firefighters and the public safe.

“One of our major focuses, one of our major missions is education and prevention,” Salrin said. “So we definitely try to be on the side of preventing things before they happen versus having to mitigate them after they do.”

You can find out more information about the inspections by clicking here.

