Quincon returns after 3 year hiatus

QUINCY (WGEM) - For the first time since 2018, Quincy’s 35th annual Quincon is back.

The event has been cancelled for the last few years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But, gamers can stop by Quincy Senior and Family Resource Center July 15 through July 17 to play fantasy board games.

Coordinator Ray Davis said this is a great way to find some family friendly fun this weekend.

“I like to answer the question that some young people say there’s nothing to do in Quincy. It gives something to do, it is a good nice family environment and it does engender thinking and having fun,” Davis said.

Those interested can register upon arrival to the event.

A registration fee of $15 will apply for Saturday, $10 for Sunday or $20 for the whole weekend.

Events will begin at 9 a.m.

