Advertisement

Quincon returns after 3 year hiatus

By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - For the first time since 2018, Quincy’s 35th annual Quincon is back.

The event has been cancelled for the last few years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But, gamers can stop by Quincy Senior and Family Resource Center July 15 through July 17 to play fantasy board games.

Coordinator Ray Davis said this is a great way to find some family friendly fun this weekend.

“I like to answer the question that some young people say there’s nothing to do in Quincy. It gives something to do, it is a good nice family environment and it does engender thinking and having fun,” Davis said.

Those interested can register upon arrival to the event.

A registration fee of $15 will apply for Saturday, $10 for Sunday or $20 for the whole weekend.

Events will begin at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist found dead on U.S. 67 identified
Officer shoots suspect in Hancock County, Illinois
ISP: Suspect held deputy at gunpoint in squad car before officers shot him
Hancock County officer involved shooting
Officer shoots suspect in Hancock County, Illinois
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73
Caitlin Dietiker
Quincy woman charged with drug induced homicide and unlawful delivery pleads guilty to unlawful delivery charge

Latest News

Quincon returns after 3 year hiatus
Quincon returns after 3 year hiatus
Non-emergent calls for ambulatory services can cause slow response times for more urgent calls.
Lee County EMS considering new surcharge on services
Kala Breder (left) says she would not be alive today without the 32 units of blood she got...
Local mom partners with Red Cross to organize blood drive
High speed internet access expansion underway in rural Marion County
High speed internet access installation ongoing in rural Marion County