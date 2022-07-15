Showers and thunderstorms to start the day

QUINCY (WGEM) - Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are moving through this morning. Some of these storms have had a little bit of lightning and thunder and some heavy downpours. However, as they continue to move southeastward through the Tri-Sates, they will be gradually weakening as they run into some dry air. The rain will clear the area from west to east late this morning/early this afternoon. Places such as Memphis and Kahoka, MO, and Keokuk, IA, will see the rain come to an end first. Then, gradually we will see the clouds decreasing in coverage, leading to some sunshine. As for temperatures, we will be pretty seasonable. Most will be in the mid to upper 80s. However, for places such as Memphis, MO, highs near 90 will be possible as they will get more sunshine today. Later this evening, some showers and thunderstorms will attempt to develop over central Iowa near a low pressure system. While central Iowa may end up getting some storms, it looks like those storms would struggle to make it into our neck of the woods. This is due to a strong cap that will be in place (a lid on the atmosphere). If it can get hot enough to break that cap, a few more isolated thunderstorms would be possible.

Tomorrow, we look to start the day off with some sunshine before clouds very gradually start to increase. Temperatures will be a little hotter, near 90. We will have another increase in humidity, making for feels like temperatures in the low to mid 90s. The day will shape up dry.

We still have some rain in the forecast for Sunday though.

