Two Rivers Industries, Inc. offering more recycling services

QUINCY (WGEM) - After having limited options for the past few years, Two Rivers Industries, Inc. in Hannibal is now offering more recycling services.

Executive Director Justin Barnhart said they accept things like cardboard, paper, books, and number one, and number two plastics.

He said they also take certain household electronics and will turn glass into sand.

Barnhart said since he became executive director a few months ago, they have installed new fencing, a ventilation system, and informational signs.

“We are doing everything that we can to make Two Rivers Industries what it was intended to be, recycling,” said Barnhart. “The public pays for this, they expect to get a service out of this, and we are going to give it to them.”

Barnhart said they are taking number one and two plastics on Mondays and Thursdays from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

They are also open on the last Saturday of every month from 7:30 a.m. to noon.

