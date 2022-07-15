WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (July 14) Quincy University Women’s Basketball Program Releases (2022-23) Schedule And John Wood Athletic Director Brad Hoyt Reflects On The Legacy Of Retired Lady Blazers Head Coach Norm Rodriguez

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - It’s an exciting day for local college basketball fans throughout the Tri-States that follow the Lady Hawks of Quincy University. That’s because earlier today on “The Gem City” campus, the programs (2022-23) schedule was released. This season head coach Kaci Bailey and the Lady Hawks will prepare to compete in 28 regular season games that will get underway on November 12. QU will play 15 of those games at Pepsi Stadium this season starting on November 18th. We’ll have details on the opponents that QU will tip off against coming up...

Former John Wood Lady Blazers head coach has called his last timeout as head coach. Yesterday, Rodriguez retired from the college hardwood after 28 seasons on the bench in the Region 24 ranks. “Coach Rod” leaves the game just 7 wins shy of reaching the 400 win plateau as a head coach in the collegiate ranks. The Quincy College (now University) graduate leaves a strong legacy that will be remembered for years on the NJCAA hardwood. We’ll check in with JWCC Athletic Director Brad Hoyt for more insight and details on the impact Rodriguez had on the women’s program after nearly 3 decades in the coaching spotlight.

