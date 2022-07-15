WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (July 14) Quincy Gems Post Their 3rd Win In A Row Led By Zack Stewart’s 5 RBI Performance Against Illinois Valley And A Talented Southeastern Suns Baseball Duo Prepares For The 8th Annual Missouri vs. Illinois All-Star Game In Hannibal
Cardinals Kids Camp Set To Be Held In Quincy On July 21
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 3:03 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Prospect League Baseball
Illinois Valley 5
Quincy Gems 11
QG: Zack Stewart (2-For-4) / DBL / HR / 2R / 5 RBI / 1BB
QG: Dylan Wipperman ( 2 RBI )
Gems Pitcher Philip Reinhardt ( 5 IP / 9 Hits / 4 ER / 4 K )
Ryan Foley Gets The Win In Relief (Now (1-2) On The Season)
(4-3) Gems Scored 2 Runs In The 5th & 4 Runs In Both The 7th/8th Innings At QU Stadium
QG: Gems Tallied 11 Hits Against Illinois Valley
Quincy Gems Will Host Springfield On Friday At QU Stadium
First Pitch Set For 6:35 PM
Major League Baseball
KC Royals 3
Blue Jays 1
Kansas City Now (36-53) On The Season
