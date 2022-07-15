WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (July 14) Quincy Gems Post Their 3rd Win In A Row Led By Zack Stewart’s 5 RBI Performance Against Illinois Valley And A Talented Southeastern Suns Baseball Duo Prepares For The 8th Annual Missouri vs. Illinois All-Star Game In Hannibal

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Prospect League Baseball

Illinois Valley 5

Quincy Gems 11

QG: Zack Stewart (2-For-4) / DBL / HR / 2R / 5 RBI / 1BB

QG: Dylan Wipperman ( 2 RBI )

Gems Pitcher Philip Reinhardt ( 5 IP / 9 Hits / 4 ER / 4 K )

Ryan Foley Gets The Win In Relief (Now (1-2) On The Season)

(4-3) Gems Scored 2 Runs In The 5th & 4 Runs In Both The 7th/8th Innings At QU Stadium

QG: Gems Tallied 11 Hits Against Illinois Valley

Quincy Gems Will Host Springfield On Friday At QU Stadium

First Pitch Set For 6:35 PM

Major League Baseball

KC Royals 3

Blue Jays 1

Kansas City Now (36-53) On The Season

