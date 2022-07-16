4 competing for Miss Adams County Fair

QUINCY (WGEM) - Adams County Fair officials announced that four local women will be competing for the 2022 Miss Adams County Fair title on July 27.

All candidates will compete with an interview, speech and stage presence.

The reigning Miss Adams County is Jersey Hesse, 19, of Ursa. She is the daughter of Nicole Hesse, and Curt and Amanda Hesse. She is currently studying agriculture communications with a minor in public relations at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. Hesse is working as a Crop Scouting Intern at Prairie Land FS this summer.

The four contestants competing for the title are Hannah Longlett, Katelyn Hummel, Caylee Hughes, and Julia Hahn.

Hannah Longlett, 20, is the daughter of Jeff and Tamra Longlett. After graduating from Liberty High School, Longlett moved on to Western Illinois University.

Katelyn Hummel, 20, is the daughter of Mike and Susan Hummel. Hummel graduated from Liberty High School and now attends the University of Illinois Springfield.

Caylee Hughs, 18, is the daughter of Jeff and Diane Hughes. Hughes recently graduated from Central High School in Camp Point. She plans to attend Quincy University in the fall.

Julia Hahn, 19, is the daughter of Jamie and Jodie Hahn. After graduating from Liberty High School, Hahn moved on to Maryville University in St. Louis.

The 6th annual Sweetheart of Adams County Pageant will also be included in evening. This is an opportunity for individuals of all ages with disabilities to experience being a Queen or King for the day.

The 2022 Miss Adams County Fair Queen Pageant will follow the 2022 Little Miss and Mr. Adams County Pageant, which starts at 6 p.m. on July 27.

