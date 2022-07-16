Advertisement

Heavy Rain Threat

Showers and storms could roll over the same areas overnight and Sunday morning, prompting a low...
Showers and storms could roll over the same areas overnight and Sunday morning, prompting a low flash flood threat.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After a cloudy day on Saturday with a few isolated showers, the rain threat really picks up overnight and into the Sunday morning hours. Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected to erupt across the Tri-States, and could train over the same areas several times. While many regions are relatively dry compared to average, heavy rain repeatedly falling over the same areas could lead to a risk of flash flooding for those that see the heaviest amounts.

Most of the region can expect to see at least a half an inch of rain, with localized higher amounts within the embedded thunderstorms. A couple of those storms could have some gusty winds. If anyone is heading out the door Sunday morning, they should remain weather alert for the changing conditions.

Skies will gradually clear out through the second half of the day on Sunday leading to a generally pleasant evening. Behind this system, there will be a prolonged stretch of dry weather returning to the Tri-States, along with above average temperatures.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Netflix currently has 221.6 million subscribers globally.
Netflix announces cheaper version with ads
Officer shoots suspect in Hancock County, Illinois
ISP: Suspect held deputy at gunpoint in squad car before officers shot him
For the first time since 2018, Quincy’s 35th annual “Quincon” is back.
Quincon returns after 3 year hiatus
The beach at the Lake of Three Fires remains closed as the state of Iowa awaits official test...
Missouri resident infected by suspected brain-eating amoeba﻿ in an Iowa lake has died
The 50 counties in red are now listed for high community-level spread of COVID-19. There are...
94 Illinois counties at high or medium level risk for COVID-19

Latest News

StormTrak Weather Friday Evening
StormTrak Weather Friday Evening
After a wet start to Friday, around a half an inch to an inch of rain remains possible Saturday...
More Rain Expected This Weekend
StromTrak Weather Friday Midday
StromTrak Weather Friday Midday
Rain clears the area. Then the clouds will gradually break apart and clear out.
Showers and thunderstorms to start the day