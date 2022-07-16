Heavy Rain Threat

After a cloudy day on Saturday with a few isolated showers, the rain threat really picks up overnight and into the Sunday morning hours. Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected to erupt across the Tri-States, and could train over the same areas several times. While many regions are relatively dry compared to average, heavy rain repeatedly falling over the same areas could lead to a risk of flash flooding for those that see the heaviest amounts.

Most of the region can expect to see at least a half an inch of rain, with localized higher amounts within the embedded thunderstorms. A couple of those storms could have some gusty winds. If anyone is heading out the door Sunday morning, they should remain weather alert for the changing conditions.

Skies will gradually clear out through the second half of the day on Sunday leading to a generally pleasant evening. Behind this system, there will be a prolonged stretch of dry weather returning to the Tri-States, along with above average temperatures.

